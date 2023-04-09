Recent uptick might appease Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) institutional owners after losing 25% over the past year

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Pan American Silver's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

43% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 37% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

After a year of 25% losses, last week’s 6.2% gain would be welcomed by institutional investors as a likely sign that returns might start trending higher.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pan American Silver, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pan American Silver?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Pan American Silver does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pan American Silver's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Pan American Silver. Our data shows that Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.4% and 2.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Pan American Silver

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Pan American Silver Corp. insiders own under 1% of the company. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CA$8.4m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pan American Silver better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Pan American Silver that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

