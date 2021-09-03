U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Red River Bank’s Banking Centers Open in Areas Impacted by Hurricane Ida

Red River Bank
·2 min read
ALEXANDRIA, La., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Red River Bank banking centers impacted by Hurricane Ida have resumed full operations as of today, Friday, September 3, 2021, five days after the storm made landfall. The company’s banking centers in affected areas began opening as early as Tuesday, August 31 – ensuring service to all Red River Bank’s markets – and gradually came online throughout the week, as electricity and internet access were restored to greater Baton Rouge and Covington, Louisiana.

Red River Bank leaders began undertaking business-continuity efforts the week of August 23 in preparation for Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southeast Louisiana on Sunday, August 29. Despite the resulting temporary banking center closures, none sustained damage, and mobile and online banking options were available, uninterrupted, to hurricane-impacted customers with access to power and internet. Additionally, the bank continually communicated operational updates to employees, customers, and the public via its website and social media platforms, among other methods.

“Thankfully, our southeast Louisiana team members are all safe and sustained no major damage to their property following Hurricane Ida,” stated Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain. “As Louisianans, we are resilient people who have learned how to prepare for hurricanes and other weather typical for our state. We appreciate the efforts our employees made to ensure we weathered this storm as well as possible, and we want our customers and communities to know that we are here for them as they recover and rebuild.”

About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.

CONTACT: Contact: Leigh Ann Purvis Marketing Director leighann.purvis@redriverbank.net 318-561-5903


