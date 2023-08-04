U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.00
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,379.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,513.00
    +74.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,973.00
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.20
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1890
    +0.1110 (+2.72%)
     

  • Vix

    15.92
    -0.17 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2734
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5360
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,133.94
    -19.94 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.34
    -1.51 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.16
    -32.47 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,167.23
    +7.95 (+0.02%)
     

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Red Rock Resorts (RRR) reported revenue of $416.13 million, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +47.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Red Rock Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Casino: $269.51 million compared to the $277.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

  • Net Revenue- Las Vegas operations: $412.58 million versus $416.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Food and Beverage: $77.62 million compared to the $73.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

  • Operating Revenues- Other: $24.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

  • Operating Revenues- Room: $44.89 million versus $43.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

  • Net Revenue- Corporate and other: $3.55 million compared to the $3.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.8% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas Operations: $193.05 million versus $197.65 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate/Other: -$17.75 million compared to the -$18.04 million average estimate based on five analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Red Rock Resorts here>>>

Shares of Red Rock Resorts have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research