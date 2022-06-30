RedChip Interviews Inspira Technologies' CFO Joe Hayon

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new C-Level interview with Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) (NASDAQ:IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies") on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

RedChip's CEO Dave Gentry interviews Inspira™ Technologies' CFO Joe Hayon in this exclusive interview, covering the questions on the mind of current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.iinninfo.com/interview_access

Inspira™ Technologies is redefining artificial respiration with its breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (ART) system, a minimally invasive, scalable and cost-effective early-stage respiratory support system that is designed to utilize direct blood oxygenation in awake patients, rebalancing oxygen saturation levels in minutes in order to minimize the need for intubation, induced coma, and invasive mechanical ventilation treatment.

Inspira Technologies is targeting the millions of acute respiratory failure patients each year for treatment with the ART™ system¹. The Company's go-to-market strategy includes aiming to establish multiple recurring revenue streams across medical sectors and markets.

The ART's design supports the Company's strategic business model to encourage the extension of acute respiratory care beyond the ICU and into General Medical Units. Inspira Technologies is actively pursuing regulatory approvals in the U.S. (primary) and Europe (secondary) and is targeting up to $401 million in potential sales through its existing, and previously announced, agreements. The Company's pipeline is anticipated to continue to grow as it pursues collaborations with leading hospitals and professional associations for regional deployments. Additional opportunities for value creation include collaborations with strategic partners, such as global medical device companies and multinational electronics contract manufacturers, which may acquire primary components of the ART.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Hayon discusses the Company's potentially game-changing technology, acute respiratory failure patient market statistics, FDA approval plans, and much more.

About Inspira™ Technologies

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. The Company's ART technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website:

https://inspira-technologies.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its goals and that Yeheskely-Hayon's experience the field of blood oxygenation and ECMO devices will contribute to the development of the Company's ART system. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, as well as its subsequent public filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

