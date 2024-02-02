Advertisement
Regeneron beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Reuters
·1 min read
The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown

(Reuters) -Regeneron beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Friday as sales of its blockbuster eye drug Eylea met drugmaker's preliminary estimates target.

Eylea sales were $1.46 billion, including $123 million from the higher dose version of the drug, in line with the company's previously laid out targets in January.

Total revenue was $3.43 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $3.29 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company also said it has submitted its application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand use of its eczema treatment Dupixent, in patients with a type of lung disease known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

