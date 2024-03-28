REGENXBIO Sees Positive Results For Macular Degeneration Therapy

By Karen Roman

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, said its subretinal treatment of age-related macular degeneration showed improved vision in patients.

Two years of data were published in The Lancet regarding the ongoing trials of ABBV-RGX-314, its potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of so-called wet AMD.

“We believe that there is multi-billion-dollar potential for ABBV-RGX-314 to become a first-in-class gene therapy for wet AMD and the standard of care to treat and prevent progression of diabetic retinopathy,” said Kenneth T. Mills, REGENXBIO’s President and CEO.

