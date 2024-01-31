The REIT Hack for High Mortgage Times: Profit from Suburban Rentals

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), with a dividend yield of 3.4%, offers an appealing investment avenue within the residential real estate sector, focusing on single-family rental homes. This niche is gaining traction in an environment where soaring mortgage rates are pushing the dream of homeownership out of reach for many. As a result, a growing number of individuals and families are turning to rental solutions that offer the space and lifestyle of a home without the daunting financial commitment. Invitation Homes, specializing in high-quality, single-family homes for rent, is ideally positioned to meet this demand, making it an attractive option for investors seeking resilient, growth-oriented returns.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

The company’s strategic focus on single-family rentals taps into the shifting housing preferences driven by economic pressures and the desire for more flexible living arrangements. With mortgage rates climbing, the cost of buying a home has become prohibitive for many, bolstering the rental market, particularly for those seeking the amenities and privacy of a single-family home. Invitation Homes addresses this need by offering a portfolio of properties that combine the benefits of suburban living with the convenience and flexibility of renting, appealing to a broad demographic from young professionals to growing families.

As more companies adopt permanent remote or hybrid work policies, employees are reevaluating their living situations, seeking more spacious and comfortable homes outside of dense urban centers. This movement towards suburban living spaces aligns perfectly with Invitation Homes’ portfolio, which focuses on high-quality, single-family rental homes in desirable suburban neighborhoods.This suburban shift is not just a temporary response to the pandemic but is becoming a sustained trend, as people prioritize living space, comfort, and community amenities. Invitation Homes is strategically positioned to benefit from this trend, offering the ideal housing solution for those who prefer the suburban lifestyle but may not be ready or able to commit to purchasing a home, especially in a market characterized by high mortgage rates and competitive home buying conditions.

Story continues

The company boasts a significant portfolio of properties in desirable neighborhoods, enhancing its appeal to potential renters and ensuring a diversified and stable tenant base. This strategic selection of properties mitigates risks associated with regional economic fluctuations and supports long-term growth prospects. In the third quarter of 2023, Extra Space Storage declared a dividend of $0.26 per share, with total dividends paid from January to September 2023 reaching $0.78.

In an era where high mortgage rates are reshaping housing choices, Invitation Homes presents a compelling investment opportunity. It offers investors a way to engage with the growing trend towards single-family rentals, driven by economic factors and changing lifestyle needs. As more people opt for the flexibility of renting amid challenging housing market conditions, Invitation Homes is well-placed to benefit, potentially enhancing its dividend prospects and making it an attractive option for portfolio diversification in the real estate sector.

Arrived Homes

You can also gain exposure to the benefits of homeownership through Arrived Homes.

Arrived is an alternative investment platform, backed by Jeff Bezos and Dara Khosrowshahi, that allows individuals to easily invest in real estate by purchasing shares of rental properties. Investors on the platform earn passive income through the rental revenue while waiting for the properties they invest in to appreciate in value over time.Beginning in February, investors on Arrived's platform will receive dividends on the 25th of each month. Click here to learn more.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article The REIT Hack for High Mortgage Times: Profit from Suburban Rentals originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.