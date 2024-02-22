Advertisement
These REITs Just Hiked Their Dividends - Again

1
Joey Solitro
·3 min read

In a positive development for investors, two real estate investment trusts (REITs) recently announced dividend increases. This signals potential opportunities in the real estate market, as these companies strive to deliver enhanced returns to their shareholders.

Let’s check out each dividend raiser to see if there's a spot for one or both in your portfolio.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) owns and manages a portfolio of over 58,000 single-family homes, positioning itself as one of the largest homeowners in the United States alongside Invitation Homes. Its portfolio spans 21 states in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain Regions, encompassing markets like Orlando, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.

On February 21, American Homes 4 Rent announced an 18% increase to its quarterly dividend. It now pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, equating to an annualized rate of $1.04 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 3% at the time of this writing.

American Homes 4 Rent is now on track for 2024 to mark the fourth consecutive year in which it has raised its annual dividend payment, making it a quality dividend-growth stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) owns, operates, and manages a portfolio of 211 single and multi-tenant industrial properties totaling over 34 million square feet. Nearly all of its properties reside inside the "Golden Triangle" region of the United States, which contains over 70% of the U.S. population. It's also worth noting that it counts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) as one of its ten largest tenants.

In its fourth-quarter earnings release on February 21, Plymouth announced a 6.7% increase to its quarterly dividend. It now pays a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, equating to an annualized rate of $0.96 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 4.4% at the time of this writing.

Plymouth is now on track for 2024 to mark the fourth consecutive year in which it has raised its annual dividend payment, making it qualify as both a high-yield and dividend-growth play.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

