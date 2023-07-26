Renasant (RNST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Renasant (RNST) reported $147.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +10.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Renasant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 72.63% versus 62.71% estimated by four analysts on average.

Net Interest Margin : 3.45% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.51%.

Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0.13% compared to the 0.17% average estimate based on three analysts.

Total interest-earning assets : $15.44 billion versus $15.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Interest Income : $130.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $134.39 million.

Net Interest income (FTE) : $133.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $135.60 million.

Total Noninterest Income: $17.23 million versus $37.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Renasant here>>>



Shares of Renasant have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Renasant Corporation (RNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

