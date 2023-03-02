Rendever Debuts on Fast Company’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies List

Rendever

The Boston-based agetech company is using virtual reality to fundamentally change the way communities are formed, reformed and maintained throughout life’s journey

BOSTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the company pioneering the future of aging through VR, today announces its debut on Fast Company’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies list at No. 7 in the Augmented and Virtual Reality category. The list showcases companies bringing next-generation innovations into tomorrow, including Unity, Meta and Google.



Rendever’s pioneering technology is deployed in over 500 senior living communities, hospice centers, and healthcare organizations across North America. Designed specifically with seniors in mind, it is being used by senior living staff, doctors, and therapists as a tool to reshape the aging process and give seniors new opportunities for engagement, growth, connection, and an improved holistic health. Recently, Rendever acquired Alcove, a social app designed for older adults to use at home with family caregivers.

“Older adults are a rapidly growing demographic that is often overlooked in the world of technology and innovation,” said Rendever CEO and cofounder Kyle Rand. “Rendever empowers healthy social dynamics and improves the emotional wellbeing of the aging population. Our platform is driven by research, and has been proven to decrease social isolation, depression scores, and pain in multiple studies. In our recent research, we’ve also decreased caregiver burden significantly through our approach to family engagement, and we’re excited to continue building on behalf of family caregivers who are so critical in the dynamics of aging.”

The Rendever ecosystem includes Rendever Resident Engagement, RendeverLive™, RendeverFit™, and the newly acquired social app, Alcove, which is available in the Meta Quest store. Previously, Rendever has been recognized as a TIME100 Best Inventions, TIME100 Most Innovative Company, and an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company.

Story continues

“Passion fuels our commitment to this population. We’re thrilled to earn this award as we continue to lead the charge of VR for good,” Rand continued.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. In total, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and Oakmont, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Baptist Memorial Health Care, has research funded by the NIA (one of the institutes of NIH), and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

CONTACT: Media Contact Ericka Rivera Uproar PR for Rendever erivera@uproarpr.com



