ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates

ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.09 per share when it actually produced break-even earnings, delivering a surprise of 100%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates just once.

ReNew Energy Global PLC , which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, posted revenues of $300 million for the quarter ended June 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.70%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $316 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

ReNew Energy Global PLC shares have added about 9.8% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 13.8%.

What's Next for ReNew Energy Global PLC?

While ReNew Energy Global PLC has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for ReNew Energy Global PLC: mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.03 on $279.4 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$0.10 on $1.13 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Alternative Energy - Other is currently in the bottom 36% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

One other stock from the same industry, FuelCell Energy (FCEL), is yet to report results for the quarter ended July 2023.

This fuel cell power plant maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

FuelCell Energy's revenues are expected to be $25.23 million, down 41.5% from the year-ago quarter.

