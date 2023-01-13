U.S. markets closed

Rent the Runway Chief Supply Chain Officer Brian Donato to Assume Newly Created Chief Revenue Officer Role; Drew Rau to Join RTR Executive Team with Promotion to SVP of Supply Chain and Inventory

Rent The Runway, Inc.
·4 min read
Rent The Runway, Inc.
Rent The Runway, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway” or “RTR”) (Nasdaq: RENT), the largest shared designer closet, today announced that Brian Donato, its current Chief Supply Chain Officer, will assume the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. Drew Rau, currently serving in the role of VP, Inventory Performance, will expand his remit and become a part of the RTR executive team as SVP, Supply Chain and Inventory. Both changes will be effective as of January 16, 2023 and come as the brand continues to prioritize sustainable growth and reinvests in the customer experience in 2023.

“I am thrilled to elevate Brian and Drew into new roles as we embark on what we believe will be a transformative year for Rent the Runway,” said Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rent the Runway. “As exceptional leaders who operate with versatility, tenacity and unwavering focus on results, Brian and Drew are a testament to the caliber of talent we have on board at Rent the Runway.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Donato will be responsible for execution of the brand’s growth strategy, as well as formulating and achieving RTR’s topline targets. He will oversee brand and growth marketing, revenue strategy, creative and customer experience, and will report to Rent the Runway President and COO Anushka Salinas.

Donato joined RTR in early 2020 to oversee the company’s end to end customer fulfillment operation. During his time as Chief Supply Chain Officer, he led operations initiatives that helped to reduce fulfillment expense from 46% of revenue in fiscal 2019 to 30% of revenue in fiscal Q3 2022. He also introduced new processes and technology into the operation that helped drive more than a 30% YoY reduction in non-transportation fulfillment costs between fiscal 2020 and 2021. His accomplishments include the launch of an at-home pickup program to increase customer satisfaction and reduce costs, and the further expansion of automation in RTR fulfillment centers to reduce labor costs and increase garment longevity. Prior to joining Rent the Runway, Donato was SVP, Operations at Bowery Farming, a vertical farming company, and served in various capacities at Amazon.com, where he led operations for half of the North American Fulfillment Network as well as North American Customer Returns, Worldwide Fresh, and Worldwide Pantry.

Rau, who joined RTR in November 2021 and currently serves as VP, Inventory Performance, oversees the financial performance of RTR’s inventory program. Prior to that, Rau managed RTR’s Transportation, Topology Capacity Management and Planning, and Loss Management teams. As SVP, Supply Chain and Inventory and a new member of the RTR executive team, his role will expand to the oversight of RTR’s logistics operation, inclusive of reverse logistics, warehousing, inventory restoration, transportation, and distribution network diversification/expansion. Prior to joining Rent the Runway, Rau held various operational and planning roles at Overstock.com, Bowery Farming and Amazon. He will report to Salinas.

About Rent the Runway
Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud, the world’s first and largest shared designer closet. RTR’s mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from over 800 designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods and kidswear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman’s leadership, RTR has been named to CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list four times, while Hyman herself has been named to the “TIME 100: Most Influential People in the World" and as one of People Magazine’s “Women Changing the World.”

Media Contacts
press@renttherunway.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements related to Rent the Runway’s growth and strategic investments, prospects and management changes and responsibilities. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Rent the Runway’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, and subsequent reports that Rent the Runway files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent Rent the Runway’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Rent the Runway disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


    A set of product improvements was the catalyst for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) stock's rise on Thursday. The share price of the customer relationship management (CRM) software mainstay advanced by over 3%, which was well higher than the barely over 0.3% improvement of the S&P 500 index on the day. One for Retail Media, to cite an example, more closely integrates automation and workflows to tighten relationships with advertisers and make enterprises more efficient.

    The home-improvement retailer is bringing its Lowe’s One Roof Media Network in house by taking ownership of advertising and sales operations.

    Walmart has spent the past few years locked in an existential war with e-retailer Amazon . Part of the arms race in that war has been a giant ramp in technological and delivery capability as Walmart has successfully pivoted from just being a big box retailer to a formidable online presence. "Through this partnership, retailers can leverage the same innovative and scalable technologies that power Walmart's pickup and delivery experiences," said Anshu Bhardwaj, senior vice president, technology strategy and commercialization, Walmart Global Technology.

    Wipro is a leading global IT services provider, with 175,000 employees. Based in Bengaluru, this India IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive over half of its revenue (57%) from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services, and cloud infrastructure services as well as business process outsourcing as a service.

    Walmart Inc on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with software giant Salesforce to provide its retail customers with store pickup and delivery services using Walmart's vast transportation network. Retailers and other small to large sized companies which use Salesforce's e-commerce platforms to host and manage their websites, will be able to avail Walmart's GoLocal and Store Assist services as a way to provide faster order pickups and same or next-day deliveries to online customers, the companies said. Launched in August 2021, GoLocal is Walmart's delivery-as-a-service business that fulfills last-mile shipping needs for businesses at a lower cost than building out their own network, which can be very capital intensive.

    Marketing Agency to Assist Other Businesses with City’s Rigorous Application Process

    EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX jump as U.S. inflation cools further, Brazil real hits 2-month high

    Subway could be looking at a sale of the sandwich chain after retaining advisers to explore that option.

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. tried to acquire design firm Figma Inc. for years before co-founder Dylan Field and the startup finally accepted, according to a filing with details about how the merger came together.Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileWall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Bre

    Automatic dividend reinvestment is a great option for some investors, but in certain cases, it makes sense to hold onto dividends as cash.

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing the luxury electric car maker of defrauding investors in the special-purpose acquisition company that helped take it public, by significantly overstating its production outlook. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California said that despite media speculation, Churchill Capital Corp IV shareholders who brought the proposed class action had no reason to know in early 2021 that the SPAC would merge with Lucid. As a result, she said Lucid Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson's alleged misleading statements on Feb. 5, 2021 on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" could not have been material to their decisions to invest in the SPAC.

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) jumped 4.5% toward a fifth-straight gain and a one-month high in morning trading Thursday, after the California-based luxury electric vehicle maker produce more EVs than expected last year. For the 2022, Lucid said it produced 7,180 vehicles, compared with previously provided guidance of 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, and delivered 4,369 vehicles.

    Bitcoin and Ether prices rose in Thursday morning trading in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, continuing almost a week’s run of price gains on signs of slower inflation in the U.S.

    J.B. Hunt's (JBHT) fourth-quarter 2022 revenues are expected to have benefited from strength across most of its segments. An expected increase in operating expenses might have hurt the bottom line.

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. clients continued to pour money into the firm’s long-term investment funds in the fourth quarter, seeking to capitalize on the preceding rout in stock and bond markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileWall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Breaking DownN

    Wall Street's consensus rating on Netflix stock has moved to buy from hold ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report next week.

    Citigroup is in the midst of a yearslong turnaround. Citigroup’s (ticker: C) results came in mostly in line with analysts’ expectations as profits fell, due in part to higher credit costs. The bank posted net income of $2.5 billion, or $1.16 per diluted share, which slightly topped expectations for $2.3 billion, or $1.14 per share.

    Mortgage applications for refinancing was 86% lower than the same week in 2022, while purchase applications were 44% lower, according to a trade group.

    Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management will not pursue a takeover of Wendy’s Co., the activist hedge fund said Friday. Peltz is Wendy’s (WEN) non-executive chairman, as well as CEO of Trian Fund Management , which is Wendy’s largest shareholder. Last year Trian, which owns 19.4% of the company’s shares, pushed for a possible sale of Wendy’s.

    Citigroup Inc. is finally out of the gate with its fourth-quarter earnings Friday. Here's what you need to know: + _**Profit**_ fell 21% to $2.51 billion, or $1.16 per share. Wall Street had forecast $1.14 per share. + _**Revenue**_ rose 6% to $18 billion. Analysts expected $17.96 billion, according to FactSet. + Citigroup set aside $640 million for _**potential loan losses**_, part of $1.85 billion in credit costs. A year ago, freed-up reserves boosted profits. + Full-year revenue rose 5% to $7