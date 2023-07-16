Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shareholders have endured a 52% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) share price has gained 15% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Regrettably, the share price slid 52% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Repare Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Repare Therapeutics grew revenue at 138% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 15% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Repare Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Repare Therapeutics shareholders are down 25% for the year, but the broader market is up 17%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 15% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Repare Therapeutics has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

