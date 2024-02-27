Repligen Corp COO James Bylund Sells 4,373 Shares

Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) COO James Bylund has sold a total of 4,373 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $198.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $866,073.84.

Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company that focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used in the process of drug manufacturing. The company's products include protein A ligands, cell culture growth factors, chromatography equipment, and filtration products, which are essential for the production of biologic drugs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 4,373 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Repligen Corp shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Repligen Corp's shares were trading at $198.08 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.696 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 266.38, which is significantly above both the industry median of 27.635 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $198.08 and a GuruFocus Value of $179.41, Repligen Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' views on the stock's valuation. The recent sale by the insider at Repligen Corp may attract the attention of current and potential shareholders as they evaluate the company's stock for their investment portfolios.

