U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,125.90
    -38.10 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,997.42
    -159.27 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,949.13
    -164.66 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.08
    -24.53 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.78
    +0.64 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.80
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    -0.0040 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1710
    +0.0990 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,969.12
    +9.76 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.60
    -7.29 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

ReShape Lifesciences Announces Closing of Upsized $10.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering

ReShape Lifesciences Inc
·4 min read
ReShape Lifesciences Inc
ReShape Lifesciences Inc

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 1,275,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock, and one warrant to purchase one and one-half shares of its common stock. Each unit was sold at a public offering price of $8.00. The warrants in the units are immediately exercisable at a price of $8.00 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance. Alternatively, each warrant will become exercisable for 0.75 shares of common stock under the cashless exercise provision included in the common warrants rather than the 1.5 shares of common stock under the cash exercise provision. The shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants were only purchasable together in this offering, but were issued separately and immediately separable upon issuance.

Gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are approximately $10.2 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to continue implementation of its growth strategies, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

ReShape also granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 191,250 shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 286,875 shares of common stock, to cover over-allotments, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase additional warrants to purchase 286,875 shares of common stock.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager in connection with this offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-269207), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 3, 2023, and an additional registration statement filed with the SEC on February 3, 2023 pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include the intended use of the proceeds from the offering. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as “risk factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.

  • Lumen stock plunges toward levels not seen in 34 years amid a ‘reset’

    The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Emerson Electric (EMR) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Emerson Electric (EMR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.36% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of luxury fashion company Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company delivered quarterly results and financial guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Capri Holdings stock was down by a whopping 25%, pushing it below where it was trading exactly 10 years ago. Wall Street's reaction to Capri Holdings' results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter looks a little extreme when considering its top-line figure.

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • What's Going on With Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) management gave investors significant insight into what was happening at the company. This video will highlight the major announcements from Amazon's latest earnings conference call.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist

    Up by a whopping 82% year to date, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is rapidly bouncing back after its poor showing in 2022. Let's explore some reasons why Tesla's shares could be a no-brainer buy. Despite its significant 2023 rally, Tesla's stock is still down 52% from its all-time high of roughly $410 reached in November 2021.

  • Tech stocks diverging from rates following Fed signals

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.

  • Apple Revenue Declines for the First Time Since 2019. Time to Sell?

    The largest company in the world by market capitalization, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), reported a troubling metric during its latest earnings report: declining revenue. What makes this so significant is that it hasn't reported a quarter where this happened since 2019, making investors ask the obvious question: Is it time to sell Apple stock? Since the start of 2023, Apple's stock has been on a tear, up nearly 19%.

  • Dominion Energy (D) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Dominion Energy (D) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 17.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Carvana Stock Is Up 200% in 2023: Is It a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to help cool inflation that was at 40-year highs deserve some blame as they quickly shrunk valuation multiples for many stocks. Does this renewed optimism make Carvana a screaming buy right now? Carvana has been one of the top trending tickers on Reddit, the site that helped spur the meme-stock craze nearly two years ago.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    After growth stocks were Wall Street's savior in 2021, they were primarily responsible for dragging the major indexes into a bear market last year. The growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- each plunged 33% in 2022. Thankfully, when there's pain on Wall Street, you can always find opportunity.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p