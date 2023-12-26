Resolve to work with elected officials in 2024

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has records of rainfall and temperature since about 1885. There has been a gradual wetter and warmer trend since about 1970. The trend of rainfall is about 1/3 inch more precipitation and 4-5 degrees warmer. Their general outlook for our area, for Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, is calling for temperatures that are “leaning above” normal and chances of precipitation slightly below normal.

Ned Birkey

Building relationships with elected officials is important, now more than ever before, no matter if working with local, state or federal officials. Elected officials want and need to hear from constituents during the tenure of their term, and not just on election day. It is important to get to know the elected officials and for them to get to know you. They cannot be fully informed on every issue or matter, and so must rely on constituents or others for information. Remember that other constituents will have differing and opposing views, so if one particular issue doesn’t turn out the way you wanted, you can’t get mad, “throw in the towel” and vow to never again work with that official.

Growing up on a grain and livestock farm and a career working in agriculture means I have focused on issues important to farmers and the ag industry, on topics that I know something about, when working with elected officials. Congressman John Dingell was famous for his letters (called Dingellgrams), asking questions to people in federal agencies. A well-written letter should focus on one issue and objectively state the reasoning that you wish to make for the official’s consideration. Asking questions to an elected official forces them to think about, and answer to, why or how they are working on, or voted for or against something. More than once, a hand-written note came from Mr. Dingell to a farmer stating “(person’s name), we got it done” meaning the issue was resolved. Monroe County has been very fortunate over the years to have farmer representation on boards, such as the Michigan Agriculture Commission, the Michigan Corn Growers Association, the Michigan Soybean Committee, the Michigan Vegetable Council, National Hay and Forage Council, Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association, the National Association of County Agriculture Agents, among others. Monroe County is fortunate to grow or raise many ag commodities, including animals so there are many farmers informed on various issues.

Last is to remember to thank elected officials for their service. Everyone appreciates being recognized for their work and efforts, a lot of which happens behind the scenes and headlines. Starting 2024 with a new or renewed effort to work with elected officials may be a good resolution for the new year and beyond. Once elected, they represent everyone, not just those of a particular party.

Firewood: Now that “official” winter is here, heat from a wood burning fireplace or woodstove gives a nice, warm feeling. However, all firewood is not the same. Density and water content affects how the fire burns and how much heat it can produce. Hardwoods generally make for better firewood than softwoods because of their density and comparatively low levels of sap or pitch. The highest heat value comes from wood such as apple, red oak, shagbark hickory, sugar maple, white ash, white oak and yellow birch. Medium heat values come from American elm, black cherry, douglas fir, red and silver maple and white birch. Lowest heat values are from pines and spruces, aspen, cedar and redwood.

A cord is the standard measure of volume used for stacked wood, 128 cubic feet. Generally, a cord is laid out in stacks measuring 4-feet wide, 4-feet tall and 8-feet long. A “face” cord is 24-inches wide by 4-feet tall and 8-feet long, while a “rick” is 18-inches wide by 4-feet tall and 8-feet long. Freshly cut wood contains up to 50 percent moisture and must be seasoned (dried) to 20 to 25 percent before burning. Wet wood is easier to split and stacked outside for at least six months to season properly. Due to invasive species, such as emerald ash borer and gypsy moth (now called spongy moth), buying local firewood is recommended and moving firewood to another state or area may be illegal.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

