On February 20, 2024, Joshua Kobza, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR), sold 36,371 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $76.26 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,774,309.46.

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a multinational fast-food holding company. It is the parent company of several well-known fast-food brands, including Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The company operates a vast network of restaurants around the globe and is known for its significant presence in the quick-service restaurant sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 56,608 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc CEO Joshua Kobza Sells 36,371 Shares

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Restaurant Brands International Inc had a market capitalization of $23.665 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 20.08, which is below the industry median of 23.84 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price on the day of the sale was $76.26, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $80.64. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

Restaurant Brands International Inc CEO Joshua Kobza Sells 36,371 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. The consistent pattern of insider selling at Restaurant Brands International Inc may be of interest to current and potential shareholders.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

