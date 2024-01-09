Restaurant Brands International Inc's Chief Corporate Officer Duncan Fulton Sells 5,995 Shares

On January 5, 2024, Chief Corporate Officer Duncan Fulton executed a sale of 5,995 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR), according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $76.4 per share, resulting in a total value of $458,202.

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a multinational fast food holding company. The company owns and operates several well-known fast food brands, including Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. It is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $24.37 billion in market capitalization.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,213 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc were trading at $76.4 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.86, which is above both the industry median of 22.91 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $100.22, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

