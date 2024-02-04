Results: Deluxe Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a good week for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 3.9% to US$20.80. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$2.2b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Deluxe surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.59 per share, a notable 15% above expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

View our latest analysis for Deluxe

Following last week's earnings report, Deluxe's three analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$2.16b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 129% to US$1.37. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.36 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$30.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Deluxe analyst has a price target of US$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.4% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 3.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Deluxe's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Deluxe's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$30.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Deluxe going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Deluxe (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.