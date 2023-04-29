Results: Popular, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) recently reported its quarterly numbers. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$694m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Popular surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.22 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering Popular is for revenues of US$2.81b in 2023, implying a discernible 5.1% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 45% to US$8.01 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.81b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.01 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$71.83. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Popular analyst has a price target of US$94.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$61.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 6.8% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 10% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Popular's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

