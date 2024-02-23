Results: Visteon Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.6% to US$116 in the past week. Revenues were US$4.0b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$17.05, an impressive 173% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Visteon's 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.18b in 2024. This would be a reasonable 5.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 53% to US$8.25 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.75 in 2024. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$148 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Visteon analyst has a price target of US$188 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$106. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Visteon's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Visteon's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 5.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.0% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Visteon is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Visteon. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$148, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

