Retail investors among Barry Callebaut AG's (VTX:BARN) largest shareholders, saw gain in holdings value after stock jumped 3.6% last week

Significant control over Barry Callebaut by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 8 shareholders own 50% of the company

Institutions own 28% of Barry Callebaut

A look at the shareholders of Barry Callebaut AG (VTX:BARN) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 36% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, retail investors collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit CHF7.3b market cap following a 3.6% gain in the stock.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Barry Callebaut.

SWX:BARN Ownership Breakdown March 18th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Barry Callebaut?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Barry Callebaut. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Barry Callebaut's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SWX:BARN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 18th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Barry Callebaut. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Jacobs Holding AG with 30% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.0% and 3.1% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Barry Callebaut

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Barry Callebaut AG. Insiders own CHF408m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in Barry Callebaut. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 30% stake in Barry Callebaut. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Barry Callebaut that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

