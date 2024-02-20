Advertisement
The New Retail Revolution: Capturing Growth in the Post-Digital Marketplace

Shay Boloor
·3 min read

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), offering a dividend of 4%, and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), with a dividend of 5%, present unique investment opportunities in the real estate sector, focusing on retail and mixed-use properties. This focus is particularly relevant in today’s market, which is capitalizing on the resurgence of brick-and-mortar retail and the integration of community-centric mixed-use developments. As consumer habits evolve towards a blend of in-person and online shopping experiences, FRT and KRG are strategically positioned to benefit from these shifts, offering investors consistent, growth-oriented returns.

A notable aspect of investing in FRT and KRG is their connection to premier retail brands and businesses, which, similar to Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) relationship with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN), provides indirect exposure to the retail sector’s growth. FRT, known for its high-quality shopping centers in major metropolitan markets, and KRG, with its portfolio of neighborhood and community shopping centers, house tenants ranging from essential services to luxury retailers. This tenant diversity makes investments in FRT and KRG an indirect way to tap into the retail sector’s recovery and growth, adding an intriguing dimension to their investment appeal.

Investors often encounter a trade-off between growth and income, where high-growth investments seldom yield regular income and high-dividend stocks may lack significant growth opportunities. However, FRT and KRG defy this norm. By focusing on strategically located retail and mixed-use properties that cater to evolving consumer preferences, they are well-placed in a sector showing signs of robust growth. Additionally, as REITs, FRT and KRG are required to distribute the majority of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, offering a desirable income stream.

FRT and KRG manage a diverse portfolio of properties situated in key urban and suburban locations. This broad geographical footprint is crucial in mitigating risks associated with regional economic fluctuations. Their properties, which serve as essential community hubs and shopping destinations, ensure a strong and varied tenant base. The growing demand for mixed-use spaces that combine retail, residential, and office components underscores the long-term demand for FRT’s and KRG’s properties.

Image credit: Shutterstock

