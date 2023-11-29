Return of the SPAC Panel at 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the third annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Nov. 8, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats. The event was composed of over 200 attendees including public and private corporations, private equity and VC funds, institutions, family offices, attorneys, investment bankers, other key advisors and select media.

The Return of the SPAC Panel

Contact:

IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

X/Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge