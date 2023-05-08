Return Trends At APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) Aren't Appealing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for APM Human Services International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = AU$169m ÷ (AU$3.0b - AU$393m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, APM Human Services International has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured APM Human Services International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is APM Human Services International's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for APM Human Services International in recent years. The company has consistently earned 6.5% for the last three years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 283% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last three years, the reduction in current liabilities to 13% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

In summary, APM Human Services International has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And in the last year, the stock has given away 38% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

