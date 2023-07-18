The Return Trends At B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$2.4m ÷ (US$32m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.9% generated by the Communications industry.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from B.O.S. Better Online Solutions. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 55%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 22% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions you'll probably want to know about.

