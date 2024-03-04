The Return Trends At Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Look Promising

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Bunge Global is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$3.3b ÷ (US$25b - US$7.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Bunge Global has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bunge Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Bunge Global .

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Bunge Global are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 44%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Bunge Global has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 109% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bunge Global that we think you should be aware of.

