Return Trends At Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Profire Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$7.8m ÷ (US$56m - US$5.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Profire Energy has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Energy Services industry average of 9.7% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Profire Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Profire Energy.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Profire Energy's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Profire Energy doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Profire Energy's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 58% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Profire Energy and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

