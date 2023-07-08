The Return Trends At Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Taylor Devices:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$6.5m ÷ (US$54m - US$6.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Taylor Devices has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Taylor Devices has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Taylor Devices' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Taylor Devices are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 43%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Taylor Devices thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Taylor Devices has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

