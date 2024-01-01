The Returns At Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Adecoagro is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$227m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$637m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Adecoagro has an ROCE of 8.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Adecoagro's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Adecoagro.

So How Is Adecoagro's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Adecoagro in recent years. The company has employed 45% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.3%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Adecoagro's ROCE

In summary, Adecoagro has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 66% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Adecoagro (of which 2 are potentially serious!) that you should know about.

