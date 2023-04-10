The Returns On Capital At Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Calavo Growers, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = US$9.2m ÷ (US$396m - US$105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Calavo Growers has an ROCE of 3.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Calavo Growers compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Calavo Growers.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Calavo Growers' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 25%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Calavo Growers to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Calavo Growers is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 68% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

