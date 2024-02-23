Returns On Capital At Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Clearway Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$317m ÷ (US$13b - US$844m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Clearway Energy has an ROCE of 2.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 3.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Clearway Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Clearway Energy for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Clearway Energy Tell Us?

In terms of Clearway Energy's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 4.9%, but since then they've fallen to 2.5%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Clearway Energy's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Clearway Energy's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 86% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Clearway Energy does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

