Returns On Capital At MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Looking at MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MSC Industrial Direct:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$513m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$645m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, MSC Industrial Direct has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured MSC Industrial Direct's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct here for free.

What Can We Tell From MSC Industrial Direct's ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for MSC Industrial Direct's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that MSC Industrial Direct has been paying out a decent 48% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

In Conclusion...

While MSC Industrial Direct has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. Since the stock has gained an impressive 47% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

