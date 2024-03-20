Returns On Capital At Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Paint A Concerning Picture

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Onto Innovation, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$116m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$148m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Onto Innovation has an ROCE of 6.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 10.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Onto Innovation's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Onto Innovation for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Onto Innovation's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Onto Innovation's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 199% over the last three years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Onto Innovation and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

