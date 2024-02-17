The Returns On Capital At Reach (LON:RCH) Don't Inspire Confidence

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, Reach (LON:RCH) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Reach:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = UK£71m ÷ (UK£1.2b - UK£142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Reach has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Reach compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Reach.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Reach Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Reach, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 9.0% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Reach to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Reach's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 53% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

