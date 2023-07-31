Returns On Capital At Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Reject Shop:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = AU$20m ÷ (AU$504m - AU$176m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Reject Shop has an ROCE of 6.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Reject Shop's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Reject Shop.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Reject Shop, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.0% from 11% five years ago. However it looks like Reject Shop might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Reject Shop is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Reject Shop has the makings of a multi-bagger.

While Reject Shop doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

