Returns On Capital At Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) Paint A Concerning Picture

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sally Beauty Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$312m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$573m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Sally Beauty Holdings has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Sally Beauty Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sally Beauty Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sally Beauty Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 28%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. However it looks like Sally Beauty Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Sally Beauty Holdings' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Sally Beauty Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 23% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

