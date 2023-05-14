Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At DorianG (NYSE:LPG)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, DorianG (NYSE:LPG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DorianG:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$148m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, DorianG has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Oil and Gas industry average of 23%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DorianG compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DorianG here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

DorianG has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,191% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From DorianG's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that DorianG has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 413% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if DorianG can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for DorianG (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

