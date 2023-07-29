Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Eldorado Gold, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$89m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$216m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Eldorado Gold has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 3.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Eldorado Gold compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Eldorado Gold.

What Can We Tell From Eldorado Gold's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 171% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Eldorado Gold has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 85% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Eldorado Gold can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Eldorado Gold does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



