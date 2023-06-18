Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Apogee Enterprises' (NASDAQ:APOG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Apogee Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$126m ÷ (US$915m - US$243m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Apogee Enterprises has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Building industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Apogee Enterprises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Apogee Enterprises here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Apogee Enterprises Tell Us?

Apogee Enterprises has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 33% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Apogee Enterprises has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 9.3% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Apogee Enterprises, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

