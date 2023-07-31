Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Box (NYSE:BOX)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Box (NYSE:BOX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Box is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$44m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$621m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Box has an ROCE of 9.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Box compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Box here for free.

So How Is Box's ROCE Trending?

The fact that Box is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 9.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Box is employing 160% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Another thing to note, Box has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 56%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Box's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Box has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has only returned 24% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Box (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Box may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

