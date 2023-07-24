Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Stericycle:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$228m ÷ (US$5.3b - US$581m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Stericycle has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Stericycle's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Stericycle's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. The company used to generate 8.1% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. In addition to that, Stericycle is now employing 21% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

Our Take On Stericycle's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 33% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Stericycle does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

