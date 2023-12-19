Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Maximus (NYSE:MMS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Maximus, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$295m ÷ (US$4.0b - US$723m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Maximus has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Maximus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Maximus here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Maximus doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 9.1%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Maximus is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 43% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Like most companies, Maximus does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

