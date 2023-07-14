Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Crown Crafts:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$7.5m ÷ (US$91m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Crown Crafts has an ROCE of 9.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Crown Crafts' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Crown Crafts' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Crown Crafts doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 9.6%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Crown Crafts' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 36% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Crown Crafts that you might find interesting.

