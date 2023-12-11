Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lithia Motors:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$18b - US$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Lithia Motors has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Lithia Motors' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lithia Motors.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Lithia Motors doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Lithia Motors has decreased its current liabilities to 24% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Lithia Motors' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Lithia Motors. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 299% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Lithia Motors and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

