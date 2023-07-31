Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Helen of Troy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$256m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$441m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

So, Helen of Troy has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Helen of Troy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Helen of Troy here for free.

What Can We Tell From Helen of Troy's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Helen of Troy, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Helen of Troy's ROCE

In summary, Helen of Troy is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 25% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Helen of Troy you'll probably want to know about.

