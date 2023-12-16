The Returns On Capital At Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Don't Inspire Confidence

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Skyworks Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$8.4b - US$956m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Skyworks Solutions has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Semiconductor industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Skyworks Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Skyworks Solutions here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Skyworks Solutions Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Skyworks Solutions, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 30% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Skyworks Solutions' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 92% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

Skyworks Solutions could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

