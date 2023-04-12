Returns On Capital At Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) Paint A Concerning Picture

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tilly's, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$11m ÷ (US$476m - US$108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Tilly's has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Tilly's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Tilly's Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Tilly's, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On Tilly's' ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Tilly's have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Tilly's (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

