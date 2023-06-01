Returns On Capital At TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Paint A Concerning Picture

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TriMas:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$74m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$149m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, TriMas has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured TriMas' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TriMas.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TriMas Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at TriMas, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 6.3%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by TriMas' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 14% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

