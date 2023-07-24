Returns On Capital At Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wolverine World Wide:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$102m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, Wolverine World Wide has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wolverine World Wide compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Wolverine World Wide here for free.

So How Is Wolverine World Wide's ROCE Trending?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 28% in that same period. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 43% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than7.4% because total capital employed would be higher.The 7.4% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 43% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Wolverine World Wide isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 62% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Wolverine World Wide and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Wolverine World Wide isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

